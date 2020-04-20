Monmouth County has 4,783 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 20, the State is reporting 114 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,783.
The Freeholders noted that the number of cases in Monmouth County seem to be stabilizing. They will talk more about this at their Freeholder meeting, which will be live streamed at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 133
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 4
- Asbury Park: 98
- Atlantic Highlands: 18
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
- Belmar: 13
- Bradley Beach: 22
- Brielle: 22
- Colts Neck: 56
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 138
- Englishtown: 20
- Fair Haven: 17
- Farmingdale: 10
- Freehold Borough: 173
- Freehold Township: 414
- Hazlet: 182
- Highlands: 20
- Holmdel: 150
- Howell: 414
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 82
- Keyport: 57
- Lake Como: 12
- Little Silver: 26
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 280
- Manalapan: 329
- Manasquan: 25
- Marlboro: 319
- Matawan: 119
- Middletown: 372
- Millstone: 57
- Monmouth Beach: 18
- Neptune City: 24
- Neptune Township: 250
- Ocean: 189
- Oceanport: 42
- Red Bank: 98
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 27
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 27
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 8
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 106
- Union Beach: 31
- Upper Freehold: 33
- Wall: 169
- West Long Branch: 54
- Unknown: 48
