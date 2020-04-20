Monmouth County has 4,783 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 20, the State is reporting 114 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,783.

The Freeholders noted that the number of cases in Monmouth County seem to be stabilizing. They will talk more about this at their Freeholder meeting, which will be live streamed at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 133

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 4

Asbury Park: 98

Atlantic Highlands: 18

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 13

Bradley Beach: 22

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 56

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 138

Englishtown: 20

Fair Haven: 17

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 173

Freehold Township: 414

Hazlet: 182

Highlands: 20

Holmdel: 150

Howell: 414

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 82

Keyport: 57

Lake Como: 12

Little Silver: 26

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 280

Manalapan: 329

Manasquan: 25

Marlboro: 319

Matawan: 119

Middletown: 372

Millstone: 57

Monmouth Beach: 18

Neptune City: 24

Neptune Township: 250

Ocean: 189

Oceanport: 42

Red Bank: 98

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 27

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 27

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 8

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 106

Union Beach: 31

Upper Freehold: 33

Wall: 169

West Long Branch: 54

Unknown: 48

