Monmouth County has 4,528 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 18, the State is reporting 114 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,528.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 127

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 4

Asbury Park: 91

Atlantic Highlands: 17

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 10

Bradley Beach: 19

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 51

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 134

Englishtown: 16

Fair Haven: 18

Farmingdale: 9

Freehold Borough: 144

Freehold Township: 388

Hazlet: 168

Highlands: 19

Holmdel: 147

Howell: 397

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 77

Keyport: 55

Lake Como: 11

Little Silver: 24

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 251

Manalapan: 321

Manasquan: 23

Marlboro: 310

Matawan: 115

Middletown: 362

Millstone: 52

Monmouth Beach: 16

Neptune City: 24

Neptune Township: 230

Ocean: 183

Oceanport: 40

Red Bank: 94

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 25

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 24

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 8

Spring Lake Heights: 15

Tinton Falls: 95

Union Beach: 30

Upper Freehold: 29

Wall: 159

West Long Branch: 50

Unknown: 63

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.