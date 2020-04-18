30 Days After Health Clubs Were Closed, Consumers May Now Be Eligible for Refunds or Credits

NEWARK – Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Consumer Affairs today announced that consumers may be eligible for partial refunds or credits from their health club memberships, now that gyms across the state have been closed for 30 days under Executive Orders issued by Governor Phil Murphy to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Under New Jersey law, if your health club facility is closed for more than 30 days, you generally are entitled either to extend your contract with the health club facility for a period equal to the length of the closure or to receive a prorated refund of the amount you paid.

The law on refunds/credits for health clubs that are closed for more than 30 days does not apply to single-sport or single-focus establishments like basic aerobic or dance centers, yoga or spin studios, or children’s gyms that offer only scheduled/hourly classes; martial arts, gymnastic, or dance schools; or swim clubs, tennis clubs, or racquetball clubs. It applies only to establishments that allow patrons to use the establishment whenever it is open or during specific time periods (like all weekends, weekdays, mornings, etc.).

For more information related to business closures, we encourage consumers to review the Division’s guidance on refunds related to COVID-19. The document answers the most frequently asked questions from residents wondering about their entitlement to refunds for services they did not receive as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and/or measures taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Consumers who believe they have been cheated or scammed by a business, or suspect any other form of consumer abuse, can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.