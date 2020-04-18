Monmouth County has 4,414 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 17, the State is reporting 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,414.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 123

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 3

Asbury Park: 87

Atlantic Highlands: 17

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 19

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 50

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 132

Englishtown: 16

Fair Haven: 17

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 140

Freehold Township: 365

Hazlet: 164

Highlands: 19

Holmdel: 147

Howell: 395

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 72

Keyport: 53

Lake Como: 12

Little Silver: 26

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 248

Manalapan: 320

Manasquan: 25

Marlboro: 309

Matawan: 114

Middletown: 348

Millstone: 53

Monmouth Beach: 16

Neptune City: 25

Neptune Township: 227

Ocean: 181

Oceanport: 39

Red Bank: 87

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 24

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 25

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 8

Spring Lake Heights: 15

Tinton Falls: 89

Union Beach: 30

Upper Freehold: 29

Wall: 160

West Long Branch: 49

Unknown: 35

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.