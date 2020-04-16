Monmouth County has 4,299 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 16, the State is reporting 177 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,299.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 121

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 3

Asbury Park: 79

Atlantic Highlands: 16

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 17

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 50

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 126

Englishtown: 16

Fair Haven: 17

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 135

Freehold Township: 357

Hazlet: 161

Highlands: 19

Holmdel: 145

Howell: 386

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 70

Keyport: 53

Lake Como: 12

Little Silver: 26

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 236

Manalapan: 319

Manasquan: 23

Marlboro: 303

Matawan: 112

Middletown: 336

Millstone: 51

Monmouth Beach: 14

Neptune City: 23

Neptune Township: 223

Ocean: 178

Oceanport: 39

Red Bank: 85

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 24

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 25

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 15

Tinton Falls: 82

Union Beach: 29

Upper Freehold: 28

Wall: 151

West Long Branch: 48

Unknown: 39

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.