O’Scanlon Bill Allowing for Remote Notarization Due to COVID-19 Signed Into Law

TRENTON, NJ - Legislation (S-2336) sponsored by Senator Declan O’Scanlon allowing public notaries to authenticate documents remotely for the duration of the public health emergency has been signed into law.

“During the current coronavirus crisis, people still require the services of notaries to execute and verify important documents and to take oaths, affirmations, and affidavits,” said Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth). “This new law will allow notaries to make use of the same communications technologies that governments and businesses are using to continue operating during the crisis, while incorporating safeguards such as video recordings of the signing or statement that can be referred to later if needed.”

The new law requires the audio-visual recording of the remote notarization to be retained for a 10-year period or by a time frame set by the State Treasurer.

Remote notarizations are currently allowed in 17 other states.