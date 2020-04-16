AH Chamber Lists Businesses Available to Serve You

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - We wish all of our businesses well and remember that the Chamber is always here for you. Please email us with any news at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

UPDATED 4/15/20 12:30 pm

Please call or use the Facebook links as hours of operations as well as menus continue to be modified daily. Best to "Like" their pages to receive daily updates.

This Thursday 4/16, 1pm-7pm, 100% of sales at Off The Hook on Route 36 in Highlands will go directly to their staff from Off The Hook and On The Deck Restaurant and Bar! Check their facebook page for the menu at https://www.facebook.com/OTHRestaurant/

New specials menu for Christine's for this week has been attached.

Added Flowers at First to the list. Local deliveries or pickups. 732-291-8300 or 908-461-9377. Also Added Eyes on First and Sherman & Sons Jewelers.

I have added a few retail business here as well that have online stores:

BUNGALOW ROAD: https:www.bungalowroad.com/

Countless items to view and purchase.

EYES ON FIRST:

732-291-3937 Open for essential services until further notice. 12-5 Monday through Friday; 10 to 4 on Saturday. Available for curbside pickup, drop offs, eyeglass repairs, etc. Contact lenses can be ordered over the phone and mailed to your home.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EyesOnFirstAve/

JERSEY SHORE APPAREL: https://www.jerseyshoreapparel.com/

100% of the apparel profit for certain items with go to providing supplies to emergency & Healthcare services. Check out their site.

SHERMAN & SONS JEWELERS:

732-688-8706. Store is closed however, for jewelry needs, they can send pictures and ship anywhere.

TATTOO TONY'S UNDER MY SKIN: www.undermyskintat2.com/shop

Selling t-shirts, coffee mugs, koozies, travel mugs and more. Can schedule a pick up or choose to have it mailed.

Awaiting new specials for Christine's'. Orders taken by phone only starting at 3pm until 7pm for same day ordering.

"TEMPORARY" CLOSINGS:

HARBORSIDE GRILL, NEW BEIJING, CHENGS GARDEN, 1ST CUP COFFEE, KUNYA SIAM THAI, NICHOLAS CREAMERY, HIGO, COPPER CANYON, GASLIGHT, THE ATLANTIC HOUSE, DELIA' MEXICAN ITALIAN PIZZA, SISSY'S AT THE HARBOR, AND ON THE DECK (LOOK TO OFF THE HOOK IN HIGHLANDS)

***PLEASE VISIT THE FACEBOOK PAGES OF THE BUSINESSES BELOW AS MENUS/HOURS MAY CHANGE DAILY. MOST LINKS ARE SUPPLIED*****

CURRENTLY OPEN

ATLANTIC BAGEL:

732-872-7727

Pick-up only. Monday through Sunday: 7am to 2pm.

Customers are urged to place their order ahead of time. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Atlantic-Bagel-Company/119210741427063

BIG MIKE’S LITTLE RED STORE:

732-291-2750.

Pick-up or delivery; call. Daily 10am-3:00pm. Dinner: 5-7pm.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bigmikes.littleredstore/

Website: https://www.bigmikeslittleredstore.com/menu

BURGER KING:

732-708-9995

Drive thru only, 6am to 8pm.

CARTON BREWING:

732-654-2337

Retail open every day, 11am to 6pm for take-out.

Tasting room is closed. LIMITED delivery now available via website.

We will be open for pick up and take out 7 days a week from 11am-6pm.

Cans: 077XX, This Town, Boat, The Hook, and BDG

Special Deals:

-IN STORE Discounts: 15% off first case , 20% off second case , 25% off third case, 5% off purchase of any size with 077XX zip code.

-DELIVERY: East of Route 34 & North of Route 33

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cartonbrewing/. www.cartonbrewing.com

Website: www.cartonbrewing.com (for advance purchases)

CHIAFULLO’S PIZZA:

732-291-9040.

Pick-up and delivery every day, 11am to 8pm.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chiafullos-Navesink-Pizza-290910527660671/

Website: www.chiafullosnavesink.com

CHRISTINE’S ITALIAN:

732 872-4790.

Pickup or delivery (order before 7pm for same day service):

Wednesdays through Sundays.2-8pm.

AWAITING NEW SPECIALS MENU

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristinesItalian/

Website: www.christinesitaliandining.com

DOGS ON FIRST:

848-251-3025

Will deliver locally, This is the hog dog cart that took over for Dot & Dans by the Seastreak Parking lot. Potentially open from Tuesday through Sunday from 11am to 6pm as days/hours will vary based on the weather.

DOMINOS PIZZA:

732-872-2800

Call ahead for pick-up and delivery, Sunday through Thursday: 10:30am to 12am. Friday & Saturday: 10:30am to 1:00am. Pick-up only available through 8pm daily. Website: www.dominos.com

DOUGHOLOGY:

732-872-3330

Call ahead for curbside pick-up only. NEW HOURS Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am to 3:00pm. May start opening Fridays this week.

Website (daily menu): www.doughologydonuts.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Doughologydonuts/

DUNKIN DONUTS:

732-291-5223

Pick-up service only: 5:00am – 8:00pm.

FLAKY TART:

732-291-2555

Pick-up only. Tuesday through Saturday: 8:30 – 4:00pm.

Place order & pay ahead of arrival. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theflakytartnj/

Website: https://www.theflakytart.com

FAIR MOUNTAIN COFFEE :

732-708-0800

Curbside pickup or delivery

Monday/Tuesday 10-2

Wed, Thurs Fri 10-4

Sat 9-1

www.fairmountaincoffee.com

FLOWERS AT FIRST:

732-291-8300 or 908-461-9377

Deliveries or pickup.

FOODTOWN:

732-291-4079. Current hours; 7am to 8pm

HUDSON CAFÉ:

732-872-2300

Curbside pick-up only on Bay Avenue. Call ahead of time to place order.

Tuesday through Sunday: 8:00am through 2:00pm.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hudsoncafenj/

Website: www.thehudsoncafe.com

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS:

732-481-2178.

Pick-up only. Online ordering 10:00am through 7:30pm.

Website: www.jerseymikes.com.

JULIO’S PIZZA:

848-300-2674.

Curbside pick-up and free delivery. They are also selling kits to make your own pizza at home.

Daily 12pm-8pm.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeyItsJulios/?ref=br_rs

Website: https://www.heyitsjulios.com/menu-1

JUS ORGANIC:

848-254-4686.

Pick-up only; order ahead. NEW HOURS: Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00am through 3pm.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jusorganic/ Website: https://www.jusorganic.com/

MIKE’S DAIRY & DELI:

732-872-8743.

Pick-up only. Daily hours: 5am to 8pm.

Call ahead for custom made sandwiches.

MARIA'S PIZZA

732-872-4333.

Pick up or delivery. 11am -10pm daily. Need to confirm if this is daily

NAVESINK FISHERY:

732-291-8017.

Curbside pickup and delivery. Tuesday through Sunday: 12:00pm to 7:00pm. Closed Monday.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavesinkFishery/

Website: www.navesinkfishery.com

POMODORO ROSSO PIZZA:

732-291-0390.

Pick-up and delivery. Monday through Saturday: 11:00am to 10:00pm. Sunday: 11:00am to 9:00pm.

Website: www.pomodororossoitaliangrill.com.

ROYAL ATLANTIC WINES AND SPIRITS:

732-291-0283.

Pick-up and delivery. Daily hours: 9:00am to 8:00pm.

Place orders by 7:15pm.

TNC MINI MART:

(next to Atlantic Cinemas)

732-291-1132

Open daily, 600am to 6:00pm

UNA PIZZA NAPOLETANO:

732-872-4632

Open Friday through Sunday for takeout only from 2pm to 7pm. Pizza, beer and wine. May offer delivery. Note based on volume, you may have to walk up to order.

VINGOS WINE AND SPIRITS:

732-291-0870

Website states hours are 9am to 10pm. Please call to confirm

VINTAGE CAKE:

732-872-2253

Call ahead for custom made orders.

Website:www.thevintagecake.com and

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thevintagecake/

WINE BAR:

732 291 1377

Business temporarily suspended, but the Harborside grill will make their wine list available to customers.

ZOE’S VINTAGE KITCHEN:

732-822-7999

Awaiting information from owner for hours of operation. I have added their menu below in the attachments.

Pick-up and delivery. Posted hours are 9:00am to 1:00pm Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zoesatlantichighlands/

RETAIL BUSINESSES:

BAYSHORE PHARMACY:

732-291-2900

Offers curbside pickup or delivery

Weekdays 8:30am to 8pm; Sat 9am to 6pm , Sun 10am to 4pm

JASPAN'S HARDWARE:

732-291-1500

Monday through Saturday; 8am - 6pm, Sunday 9am to 1pm

NAPA AUTO PARTS:

732-291-1414

Call ahead to order parts

Weekdays 8am to 4pm. Sat 8am-2pm, Sun 9am-noon

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

ATLANTIC HOUSE:

848-300-2408

Temporarily closed

www.theatlantichousenj.com or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theatlantichousenj/

CHENG’S GARDEN:

732-291-2100.

Temporarily closed

Website: www.chengsgardennj.com (Online ordering also available).

COPPER CANYON:

732-291-8444

Temporarily closed.

Website: https://www.thecoppercanyon.com/

DELIA’S MEXICAN ITALIAN PIZZA:

732-204-2540 and 848-300-2121.

Closed until further notice. Their other location, Zoe's Vintage Kitchen remains open.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Delias-Mexican-Italian-And-Pizza-105117144300437/

FIRST (1st) CUP COFFEE:

732-291-2000

Temporarily closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1stCupCoffeeATL/

GASLIGHT:

732-291-8333.

Closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gaslight-Gastropub-1878785145472899/

HARBORSIDE GRILL:

732-291-0066.

Temporarily closed for renovations

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarborsideGrill/

HIGO:

732-708-9600.

Closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Higolounge/

KUNYA SIAM THAI:

732-291-2397

Temporarily closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kunyasiamthai/ ; http://www.kunyasiam.com/menu.html

NEW BEIJING:

732-872-8868.

Temporarily closed

Website: https://new-beijing-restaurant.business.site

NICHOLAS CREAMERY:

732-204-2340.

Closed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nicholascreamery/

ON THE DECK:

Service temporarily suspended, but orders will be filled by their sister business, OFF THE HOOK in Highlands. See Facebook link below as they will have a limited menu. 732-872-2006

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OTHRestaurant/

SISSY’S AT THE HARBOR:

732-291-2218

Temporarily closing

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BOROUGH HALL.

732-291-1444.

Borough Hall is open but with limited public access on Monday & Friday’s only.

www.ahnj.com

All information is subject to change without notice.

RETAIL/NONFOOD

Closed until further notice

Atlantic Cinema

Bungalo Road

Fishermans Den

Oyster General

Salon at 68

SeaSons

Sue's Nails

Tattoo Tony's Under My Skin

The Craft House Salon

Two River Community Bank

Atlantic Highlands Borough Hall. 732-291-1444 www.ahnj.com

Note that Property Taxes are due 5/1/2020 and can be paid online or by check via USPS should you not have a mortgage/escrow.