AH Chamber Lists Businesses Available to Serve You

UPDATED 4/15/20 12:30 pm
Please call or use the Facebook links as hours of operations as well as menus continue to be modified daily. Best to "Like" their pages to receive daily updates.
This Thursday 4/16, 1pm-7pm, 100% of sales at Off The Hook on Route 36 in Highlands will go directly to their staff from Off The Hook and On The Deck Restaurant and Bar! Check their facebook page for the menu at https://www.facebook.com/OTHRestaurant/
New specials menu for Christine's for this week has been attached.
Added Flowers at First to the list. Local deliveries or pickups. 732-291-8300 or 908-461-9377. Also Added Eyes on First and Sherman & Sons Jewelers.
I have added a few retail business here as well that have online stores:
BUNGALOW ROAD: https:www.bungalowroad.com/
Countless items to view and purchase.
EYES ON FIRST:
732-291-3937 Open for essential services until further notice. 12-5 Monday through Friday; 10 to 4 on Saturday. Available for curbside pickup, drop offs, eyeglass repairs, etc. Contact lenses can be ordered over the phone and mailed to your home.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EyesOnFirstAve/
JERSEY SHORE APPAREL: https://www.jerseyshoreapparel.com/
100% of the apparel profit for certain items with go to providing supplies to emergency & Healthcare services. Check out their site.
SHERMAN & SONS JEWELERS:
732-688-8706. Store is closed however, for jewelry needs, they can send pictures and ship anywhere.
TATTOO TONY'S UNDER MY SKIN: www.undermyskintat2.com/shop
Selling t-shirts, coffee mugs, koozies, travel mugs and more. Can schedule a pick up or choose to have it mailed.
Awaiting new specials for Christine's'. Orders taken by phone only starting at 3pm until 7pm for same day ordering.
"TEMPORARY" CLOSINGS:
HARBORSIDE GRILL, NEW BEIJING, CHENGS GARDEN, 1ST CUP COFFEE, KUNYA SIAM THAI, NICHOLAS CREAMERY, HIGO, COPPER CANYON, GASLIGHT, THE ATLANTIC HOUSE, DELIA' MEXICAN ITALIAN PIZZA, SISSY'S AT THE HARBOR, AND ON THE DECK (LOOK TO OFF THE HOOK IN HIGHLANDS)
***PLEASE VISIT THE FACEBOOK PAGES OF THE BUSINESSES BELOW AS MENUS/HOURS MAY CHANGE DAILY. MOST LINKS ARE SUPPLIED*****
CURRENTLY OPEN
ATLANTIC BAGEL:
732-872-7727
Pick-up only. Monday through Sunday: 7am to 2pm.
Customers are urged to place their order ahead of time. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Atlantic-Bagel-Company/119210741427063
BIG MIKE’S LITTLE RED STORE:
732-291-2750.
Pick-up or delivery; call. Daily 10am-3:00pm. Dinner: 5-7pm.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bigmikes.littleredstore/
Website: https://www.bigmikeslittleredstore.com/menu
BURGER KING:
732-708-9995
Drive thru only, 6am to 8pm.
CARTON BREWING:
732-654-2337
Retail open every day, 11am to 6pm for take-out.
Tasting room is closed. LIMITED delivery now available via website.
We will be open for pick up and take out 7 days a week from 11am-6pm.
Cans: 077XX, This Town, Boat, The Hook, and BDG
Special Deals:
-IN STORE Discounts: 15% off first case , 20% off second case , 25% off third case, 5% off purchase of any size with 077XX zip code.
-DELIVERY: East of Route 34 & North of Route 33
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cartonbrewing/. www.cartonbrewing.com
Website: www.cartonbrewing.com (for advance purchases)
CHIAFULLO’S PIZZA:
732-291-9040.
Pick-up and delivery every day, 11am to 8pm.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chiafullos-Navesink-Pizza-290910527660671/
Website: www.chiafullosnavesink.com
CHRISTINE’S ITALIAN:
732 872-4790.
Pickup or delivery (order before 7pm for same day service):
Wednesdays through Sundays.2-8pm.
AWAITING NEW SPECIALS MENU
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristinesItalian/
Website: www.christinesitaliandining.com
DOGS ON FIRST:
848-251-3025
Will deliver locally, This is the hog dog cart that took over for Dot & Dans by the Seastreak Parking lot. Potentially open from Tuesday through Sunday from 11am to 6pm as days/hours will vary based on the weather.
DOMINOS PIZZA:
732-872-2800
Call ahead for pick-up and delivery, Sunday through Thursday: 10:30am to 12am. Friday & Saturday: 10:30am to 1:00am. Pick-up only available through 8pm daily. Website: www.dominos.com
DOUGHOLOGY:
732-872-3330
Call ahead for curbside pick-up only. NEW HOURS Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am to 3:00pm. May start opening Fridays this week.
Website (daily menu): www.doughologydonuts.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Doughologydonuts/
DUNKIN DONUTS:
732-291-5223
Pick-up service only: 5:00am – 8:00pm.
FLAKY TART:
732-291-2555
Pick-up only. Tuesday through Saturday: 8:30 – 4:00pm.
Place order & pay ahead of arrival. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theflakytartnj/
Website: https://www.theflakytart.com
FAIR MOUNTAIN COFFEE :
732-708-0800
Curbside pickup or delivery
Monday/Tuesday 10-2
Wed, Thurs Fri 10-4
Sat 9-1
FLOWERS AT FIRST:
732-291-8300 or 908-461-9377
Deliveries or pickup.
FOODTOWN:
732-291-4079. Current hours; 7am to 8pm
HUDSON CAFÉ:
732-872-2300
Curbside pick-up only on Bay Avenue. Call ahead of time to place order.
Tuesday through Sunday: 8:00am through 2:00pm.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hudsoncafenj/
Website: www.thehudsoncafe.com
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS:
732-481-2178.
Pick-up only. Online ordering 10:00am through 7:30pm.
Website: www.jerseymikes.com.
JULIO’S PIZZA:
848-300-2674.
Curbside pick-up and free delivery. They are also selling kits to make your own pizza at home.
Daily 12pm-8pm.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeyItsJulios/?ref=br_rs
Website: https://www.heyitsjulios.com/menu-1
JUS ORGANIC:
848-254-4686.
Pick-up only; order ahead. NEW HOURS: Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00am through 3pm.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jusorganic/ Website: https://www.jusorganic.com/
MIKE’S DAIRY & DELI:
732-872-8743.
Pick-up only. Daily hours: 5am to 8pm.
Call ahead for custom made sandwiches.
MARIA'S PIZZA
732-872-4333.
Pick up or delivery. 11am -10pm daily. Need to confirm if this is daily
NAVESINK FISHERY:
732-291-8017.
Curbside pickup and delivery. Tuesday through Sunday: 12:00pm to 7:00pm. Closed Monday.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavesinkFishery/
Website: www.navesinkfishery.com
ON THE DECK:
Service temporarily suspended, but orders will be filled by their sister business, OFF THE HOOK in Highlands. See Facebook link below as they will have a limited menu. 732-872-2006. Monday through Friday 3pm to 7pm; Saturday 12pm-7pm; closed Sundays
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OTHRestaurant/
POMODORO ROSSO PIZZA:
732-291-0390.
Pick-up and delivery. Monday through Saturday: 11:00am to 10:00pm. Sunday: 11:00am to 9:00pm.
Website: www.pomodororossoitaliangrill.com.
ROYAL ATLANTIC WINES AND SPIRITS:
732-291-0283.
Pick-up and delivery. Daily hours: 9:00am to 8:00pm.
Place orders by 7:15pm.
TNC MINI MART:
(next to Atlantic Cinemas)
732-291-1132
Open daily, 600am to 6:00pm
UNA PIZZA NAPOLETANO:
732-872-4632
Open Friday through Sunday for takeout only from 2pm to 7pm. Pizza, beer and wine. May offer delivery. Note based on volume, you may have to walk up to order.
VINGOS WINE AND SPIRITS:
732-291-0870
Website states hours are 9am to 10pm. Please call to confirm
VINTAGE CAKE:
732-872-2253
Call ahead for custom made orders.
Website:www.thevintagecake.com and
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thevintagecake/
WINE BAR:
732 291 1377
Business temporarily suspended, but the Harborside grill will make their wine list available to customers.
ZOE’S VINTAGE KITCHEN:
732-822-7999
Awaiting information from owner for hours of operation. I have added their menu below in the attachments.
Pick-up and delivery. Posted hours are 9:00am to 1:00pm Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zoesatlantichighlands/
RETAIL BUSINESSES:
BAYSHORE PHARMACY:
732-291-2900
Offers curbside pickup or delivery
Weekdays 8:30am to 8pm; Sat 9am to 6pm , Sun 10am to 4pm
JASPAN'S HARDWARE:
732-291-1500
Monday through Saturday; 8am - 6pm, Sunday 9am to 1pm
NAPA AUTO PARTS:
732-291-1414
Call ahead to order parts
Weekdays 8am to 4pm. Sat 8am-2pm, Sun 9am-noon
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
ATLANTIC HOUSE:
848-300-2408
Temporarily closed
www.theatlantichousenj.com or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theatlantichousenj/
CHENG’S GARDEN:
732-291-2100.
Temporarily closed
Website: www.chengsgardennj.com (Online ordering also available).
COPPER CANYON:
732-291-8444
Temporarily closed.
Website: https://www.thecoppercanyon.com/
DELIA’S MEXICAN ITALIAN PIZZA:
732-204-2540 and 848-300-2121.
Closed until further notice. Their other location, Zoe's Vintage Kitchen remains open.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Delias-Mexican-Italian-And-Pizza-105117144300437/
FIRST (1st) CUP COFFEE:
732-291-2000
Temporarily closed
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1stCupCoffeeATL/
GASLIGHT:
732-291-8333.
Closed
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gaslight-Gastropub-1878785145472899/
HARBORSIDE GRILL:
732-291-0066.
Temporarily closed for renovations
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarborsideGrill/
HIGO:
732-708-9600.
Closed
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Higolounge/
KUNYA SIAM THAI:
732-291-2397
Temporarily closed
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kunyasiamthai/ ; http://www.kunyasiam.com/menu.html
NEW BEIJING:
732-872-8868.
Temporarily closed
Website: https://new-beijing-restaurant.business.site
NICHOLAS CREAMERY:
732-204-2340.
Closed
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nicholascreamery/
SISSY’S AT THE HARBOR:
732-291-2218
Temporarily closing
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BOROUGH HALL.
732-291-1444.
Borough Hall is open but with limited public access on Monday & Friday’s only.
All information is subject to change without notice.
RETAIL/NONFOOD
- Closed until further notice
Atlantic Cinema
Bungalo Road
Fishermans Den
Oyster General
Salon at 68
SeaSons
Sue's Nails
Tattoo Tony's Under My Skin
The Craft House Salon
Two River Community Bank
Atlantic Highlands Borough Hall. 732-291-1444 www.ahnj.com
Note that Property Taxes are due 5/1/2020 and can be paid online or by check via USPS should you not have a mortgage/escrow.