Monmouth County has 4,003 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 14, the State is reporting 138 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,003.

As the following breakdown accounts for 3,990 cases, it is important to note that agencies report COVID-19 information at different times every day, and verification can also result in discrepancies in the reported numbers.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 110

Allenhurst: 1

Allentown: 3

Asbury Park: 77

Atlantic Highlands: 14

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 15

Brielle: 20

Colts Neck: 48

Deal: 22

Eatontown: 119

Englishtown: 15

Fair Haven: 17

Farmingdale: 9

Freehold Borough: 121

Freehold Township: 338

Hazlet: 153

Highlands: 17

Holmdel: 130

Howell: 346

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 60

Keyport: 49

Lake Como: 12

Little Silver: 25

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 222

Manalapan: 308

Manasquan: 22

Marlboro: 285

Matawan: 102

Middletown: 325

Millstone: 46

Monmouth Beach: 14

Neptune City: 23

Neptune Township: 211

Ocean: 169

Oceanport: 40

Red Bank: 82

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 24

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 23

Shrewsbury Township: 5

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 15

Tinton Falls: 72

Union Beach: 26

Upper Freehold: 27

Wall: 137

West Long Branch: 46

Unknown: 2

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.