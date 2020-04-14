Addressing Food Insecurity in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

NEPTUNE, NJ – Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, announced today it has received a grant from Bank of America to meet the growing demand for food in the community.

The $200,000 contribution from Bank of America will help Fulfill fund Crisis Relief Boxes for distribution at its network of pantries and other feeding programs. Each box contains thirty pounds of shelf stable food to sustain a family of four for four days.

“The need for food has never been greater. In the last three weeks, Fulfill has served more than 360,000 extra meals. This food is in addition to the food we were already distributing. With unemployment soaring and more businesses closing, we expect the demand for food to further intensify. The generous donation comes at a time we need it most to serve our hungry neighbors. Thank you, Bank of America!” said Fulfill CEO and President Kim Guadagno, the former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey.

The funds will also help Fulfill extend its Restaurant Partnership Program, which launched in mid-March in direct response to the coronavirus. Fulfill partners with local restaurants by giving them a $5 per meal stipend for each meal prepared. The partnership helps keep local small businesses open and their employees working.

“Fulfill is a lifeline to those suffering from food insecurity at the Jersey Shore, especially in the current environment,” said Alberto Garofalo, New Jersey market president, Bank of America. “We are here to support Fulfill’s tireless efforts and ensure they are equipped to continue serving our communities.”

Prior to the coronavirus, Fulfill was feeding 136,000 people in Monmouth and Ocean Counties per year, including 50,000 children. Fulfill was also moving 1 million pounds of food each month for families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Now, the demand for food is 30 to 40% greater. In the past three weeks, Fulfill has served an additional 360,000 meals to people in need as a direct result of schools and businesses being closed and people losing their jobs.