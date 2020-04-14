Easter Bunny Visits Highlands

HIGHLANDS – The Highlands Recreation Department and the Highlands First Aid Squad joined forces Sunday with the Easter Bunny to bring baskets and treats to more than 200 children throughout the borough.

The Easter Bunny also delivered additional baskets for parents who had made special requests through the recreation department or first aid squad, working with First Aid Captain Bill Mount and president Jay Terwilliger.

Flyers and notices had been distributed on Facebook and the Highlands Elementary School electronic notification system so the Bunny had the addresses of families in 85 homes. Youngsters also received a mini Easter Egg Hunt when the Bunny distributed more than 1800 candy filled Easter eggs. Each of the baskets was filled with both toys and candy, including a stress ball in recognition of the difficult times families are facing during the pandemic.

Donations to the Easter Bunny came from an anonymous source as well as other residents, and the Bunny was driven to each of the homes in the first aid squad’s ambulance.

The Recreation Department maintains an activities page on Facebook as well as photographs of the Bunny’s trip Sunday, said Jacqui Kane, recreation coordinator..

Speaking for the recreation department, borough administrator Kim Gonzales said “the department’s commitment to our community is unwavering and we wish you and yours the best in these uncertain times. While our facilities are closed, we are working hard to bring you virtual programs, Facebook competitions and weekly boredom buster. We encourage all to visit our website and our Facebook page, Highlands Recreation & Activities for updated virtual events.”

Gonzalez said the First Aid Squad is also accepting applications for volunteers. Applications are available on the Squad’s website at www.highlandsborough.org