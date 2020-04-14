Monmouth County has 3,875 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 13, the State is reporting 3,875 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the following breakdown accounts for 3,858 cases, it is important to note that agencies report COVID-19 information at different times every day, and verification can also result in discrepancies in the reported numbers.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 110

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 2

Asbury Park: 75

Atlantic Highlands: 14

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 15

Brielle: 20

Colts Neck: 48

Deal: 22

Eatontown: 112

Englishtown: 15

Fair Haven: 15

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 112

Freehold Township: 322

Hazlet: 149

Highlands: 14

Holmdel: 126

Howell: 342

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 54

Keyport: 47

Lake Como: 11

Little Silver: 24

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 210

Manalapan: 296

Manasquan: 21

Marlboro: 277

Matawan: 101

Middletown: 313

Millstone: 45

Monmouth Beach: 14

Neptune City: 22

Neptune Township: 209

Ocean: 163

Oceanport: 41

Red Bank: 78

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 23

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 22

Shrewsbury Township: 6

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 15

Tinton Falls: 67

Union Beach: 26

Upper Freehold: 27

Wall: 133

West Long Branch: 40

Unknown: 4

