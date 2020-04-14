AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 3,875 Positive Cases of COVID-19

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 13, the State is reporting 3,875 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the following breakdown accounts for 3,858 cases, it is important to note that agencies report COVID-19 information at different times every day, and verification can also result in discrepancies in the reported numbers.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 110
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 2
  • Asbury Park: 75
  • Atlantic Highlands: 14
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
  • Belmar: 8
  • Bradley Beach: 15
  • Brielle: 20
  • Colts Neck: 48
  • Deal: 22
  • Eatontown: 112
  • Englishtown: 15
  • Fair Haven: 15
  • Farmingdale: 10
  • Freehold Borough: 112
  • Freehold Township: 322
  • Hazlet: 149
  • Highlands: 14
  • Holmdel: 126
  • Howell: 342
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 54
  • Keyport: 47
  • Lake Como: 11
  • Little Silver: 24
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 210
  • Manalapan: 296
  • Manasquan: 21
  • Marlboro: 277
  • Matawan: 101
  • Middletown: 313
  • Millstone: 45
  • Monmouth Beach: 14
  • Neptune City: 22
  • Neptune Township: 209
  • Ocean: 163
  • Oceanport: 41
  • Red Bank: 78
  • Roosevelt: 2
  • Rumson: 23
  • Sea Bright: 7
  • Sea Girt: 9
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 22
  • Shrewsbury Township: 6
  • Spring Lake: 6
  • Spring Lake Heights: 15
  • Tinton Falls: 67
  • Union Beach: 26
  • Upper Freehold: 27
  • Wall: 133
  • West Long Branch: 40
  • Unknown: 4

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.