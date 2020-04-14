Monmouth County has 3,875 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 13, the State is reporting 3,875 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
As the following breakdown accounts for 3,858 cases, it is important to note that agencies report COVID-19 information at different times every day, and verification can also result in discrepancies in the reported numbers.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 110
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 2
- Asbury Park: 75
- Atlantic Highlands: 14
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 8
- Bradley Beach: 15
- Brielle: 20
- Colts Neck: 48
- Deal: 22
- Eatontown: 112
- Englishtown: 15
- Fair Haven: 15
- Farmingdale: 10
- Freehold Borough: 112
- Freehold Township: 322
- Hazlet: 149
- Highlands: 14
- Holmdel: 126
- Howell: 342
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 54
- Keyport: 47
- Lake Como: 11
- Little Silver: 24
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 210
- Manalapan: 296
- Manasquan: 21
- Marlboro: 277
- Matawan: 101
- Middletown: 313
- Millstone: 45
- Monmouth Beach: 14
- Neptune City: 22
- Neptune Township: 209
- Ocean: 163
- Oceanport: 41
- Red Bank: 78
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 23
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 22
- Shrewsbury Township: 6
- Spring Lake: 6
- Spring Lake Heights: 15
- Tinton Falls: 67
- Union Beach: 26
- Upper Freehold: 27
- Wall: 133
- West Long Branch: 40
- Unknown: 4
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.