Monmouth County has 3,651 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 11, there are 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 105
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 2
- Asbury Park: 68
- Atlantic Highlands: 13
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 8
- Bradley Beach: 14
- Brielle: 20
- Colts Neck: 47
- Deal: 22
- Eatontown: 103
- Englishtown: 13
- Fair Haven: 15
- Farmingdale: 9
- Freehold Borough: 106
- Freehold Township: 304
- Hazlet: 139
- Highlands: 12
- Holmdel: 115
- Howell: 332
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 62
- Keyport: 39
- Lake Como: 11
- Little Silver: 24
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 196
- Manalapan: 282
- Manasquan: 20
- Marlboro: 271
- Matawan: 90
- Middletown: 296
- Millstone: 42
- Monmouth Beach: 14
- Neptune City: 21
- Neptune Township: 197
- Ocean: 157
- Oceanport: 40
- Red Bank: 72
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 23
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 21
- Shrewsbury Township: 5
- Spring Lake: 6
- Spring Lake Heights: 14
- Tinton Falls: 62
- Union Beach: 18
- Upper Freehold: 26
- Wall: 118
- West Long Branch: 40
- Unknown: 5
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.