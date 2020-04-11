AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 3,651 Positive Cases of COVID-19

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 11, there are 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 105
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 2
  • Asbury Park: 68
  • Atlantic Highlands: 13
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
  • Belmar: 8
  • Bradley Beach: 14
  • Brielle: 20
  • Colts Neck: 47
  • Deal: 22
  • Eatontown: 103
  • Englishtown: 13
  • Fair Haven: 15
  • Farmingdale: 9
  • Freehold Borough: 106
  • Freehold Township: 304
  • Hazlet: 139
  • Highlands: 12
  • Holmdel: 115
  • Howell: 332
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 62
  • Keyport: 39
  • Lake Como: 11
  • Little Silver: 24
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 196
  • Manalapan: 282
  • Manasquan: 20
  • Marlboro: 271
  • Matawan: 90
  • Middletown: 296
  • Millstone: 42
  • Monmouth Beach: 14
  • Neptune City: 21
  • Neptune Township: 197
  • Ocean: 157
  • Oceanport: 40
  • Red Bank: 72
  • Roosevelt: 2
  • Rumson: 23
  • Sea Bright: 7
  • Sea Girt: 9
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 21
  • Shrewsbury Township: 5
  • Spring Lake: 6
  • Spring Lake Heights: 14
  • Tinton Falls: 62
  • Union Beach: 18
  • Upper Freehold: 26
  • Wall: 118
  • West Long Branch: 40
  • Unknown: 5

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.