Storm Driven Tree Falls onto House in Middletown

PHOTO: Tree falls onto house on Robin Court in Middletown section of the Township. Photo courtesy Chief John Waltz

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 2:08 pm on Thursday, April 9, 2020 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a tree into house at 9 Robin Court in the Middletown section of the Township which was reported by homeowner.

Upon arrival MTFD Second Assistant Chief John Waltz reported a substantial tree had fallen into the structure with significant damage. Chief Waltz directed the first arriving engine to investigate structural damage. The buildings utilities were then secured within the building. The building was deemed uninhabitable. The building utilities were further isolated by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light. All units were cleared from the scene at 3:59 p.m. Approximately 10 members from Middletown Fire Company Number 1 responded.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief John Waltz

Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office and Middletown Township Building Department were notified.