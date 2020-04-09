Lunch Break Recognizes Pantry Supervisor Chrissy Valkos

RED BANK, NJ - Thank you to Pantry Supervisor Chrissy Valkos for her Herculean efforts in keeping our pantry stocked with necessary groceries and toiletries, as well as keeping track of the wonderful donations, including holiday baskets, from our generous supporters. She works tirelessly for our families to ensure they have enough food — managing the supply for the daily increase in new people who are struggling financially and now rely on us. Thank you, Chrissy, and YOU for feeding and caring for the community! #whywebreak #givelocal

Lunch Break has been handing out roughly 200-300-plus grab-and-go meals six days a week, since March 16th. A monthly comparison of March 2020 to March 2019, shows demand has increased about 31 percent. A grab-and-go Community Dinner is offered on Fridays. Our grocery bag distribution is about 30-90 bags each day, six days a week, to those who come to our facility, as well as home-bound delivery and delivery to residents of the Pan American motel in Eatontown. On Wednesday, April 8th, we distributed more than 100 grocery bags.



For more information about Lunch Break, visit: www.lunchbreak.org

AHHerald will periodically post these snapshots illustrating the wonderful efforts of Lunch Break’s volunteers, Board and staff during the COVID-19 crisis.