Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce is Link for Businesses

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce is taking some positive steps to ensure local businesses both are protected and also continue to render the services and retail they are able to offer for local residents.

“Businesses need to know that they are not in this alone and the Chamber is there for them,” said Chamber president Cindy Fligor. “We are a link for many of the businesses in town.”

Fligor, herself a businesswoman whose beauty salon, Salon at 68, is closed during the pandemic, oversees the borough’s Chamber of Commerce site in cooperation with and with the approval of the Board of Directors. The Chamber’s page is administrated by Chamber secretary Florence Carp.

Although the Chamber represents approximately six out of every ten businesses in town, membership is not limited during the current crisis and their information is designed to be inclusive to every business not only within the borough but also in the surrounding area.

Their plans have apparently been working and are appreciated, Fligor said. “We have received several emails thanking the Chamber for consistently communicating and noticing updates of grants for small business.” She added that there was a good response to tips the Chamber included on its site specific for small business owners.

"Chamber members are also reaching out to the community in a number of ways," Fligor said, with many doing grocery runs for senior citizens. “Dogs on the Farm and Cats Too started a shopping service for seniors,” the chamber president continued, “Phil Fracsiello has consistently put together a listing of the businesses that are open and their hours of operation.” That list is published on the AH Facebook page and Fligor sends it out through Constant Contacts email list.

“Residents are very grateful for Phil’s efforts,“ Fligor said, adding, “we also have an incredible Police force, volunteer firefighters and First Aid Squad, they are doing spontaneous birthday parades for several residents including: a child with special needs and a resident celebrating her 95th. Atlantic Highlands is pulling together and staying strong. We are all so proud of our little town.