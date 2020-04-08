Sandy Hook Closed Until Further Notice

Highlands, N.J. – Gateway National Recreation Area is announcing additional modifications in response to guidance from N.J. Health Department. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Sandy Hook will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide update on our website www.nps.gov/gate and social media channels @GatewayNPS.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please continue to visit our website www.nps.gov/gate for specific details about park operations.