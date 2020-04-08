The Atlantic Highlands First Aid & Safety Squad Launches Annual Fund Drive with Letter to Community

Organization Seeking Funds For Operating Costs and New Ambulance

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands First Aid & Safety Squad has kicked off its annual fund drive with a letter to the community, it was announced today. The squad is seeking donations for its regular operating funds and to seed funds for the purchase of a new ambulance to serve the community.

Letters were sent out to the community this week outlining the squad’s annual fund drive goals and how revenues generated during this yearly outreach are spent.

“The AHFAS operates only on donations from the borough and the community,” said Tom Hayden, the squad’s treasurer. “The money raised through this outreach is critical to operate the squad. Each donation is used to purchase medical supplies, maintain equipment and to assure our volunteer first responders are safe and trained to the highest standards.”

As it has in the past, the squad is offering supporters the option of using credit and debit cards to donate through our secure option at our website AHFirstAid.org. Once on the site, simply click the donate button for a safe and easy transaction.

We know this is a period of uncertainty. The spread of COVID-19 is the focus around the world. It is also of concern to the members of the AHFAS, who are trained to respond to such calls and so much more. Funds from this annual outreach generate about half of the costs required to keep this critical community service operating at a world-class level.

“This year, we’re also facing additional costs with the need to replace one of our ambulances, which is 17-years old. Replacing that vehicle could cost upwards of $250,000,” says Hayden.

The AHFAS is a 501c3 non-profit organization so there are a variety of ways in which residents can demonstrate their support, including the annual fund drive, or by considering planned gifts, family trusts, corporate donations and work-place matching programs.

For information about how you can help the AHFAS by becoming a member, or through a donation, please call the non-emergency number, (732) 291-8118, or visit www.ahfirstaid.org. Also follow the Squad on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ahfirstaid and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ahfirstaid.

“Donations of all sizes are welcome,” says Hayden. “We greatly appreciate the ongoing support from our community.”