Monmouth County has 2,577 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 6, there are 2,577 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 68
- Allenhurst: 1
- Allentown: 1
- Asbury Park: 45
- Atlantic Highlands: 10
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 8
- Belmar: 4
- Bradley Beach: 11
- Brielle: 12
- Colts Neck: 33
- Deal: 19
- Eatontown: 73
- Englishtown: 11
- Fair Haven: 15
- Farmingdale: 9
- Freehold Borough: 58
- Freehold Township: 181
- Hazlet: 100
- Highlands: 8
- Holmdel: 80
- Howell: 226
- Keansburg: 35
- Keyport: 24
- Lake Como: 5
- Little Silver: 21
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 117
- Manalapan: 228
- Manasquan: 20
- Marlboro: 205
- Matawan: 56
- Middletown: 232
- Millstone: 33
- Monmouth Beach: 11
- Neptune City: 11
- Neptune Township: 130
- Ocean: 118
- Oceanport: 31
- Red Bank: 49
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 23
- Sea Bright: 6
- Sea Girt: 8
- Shrewsbury Borough: 20
- Shrewsbury Township: 3
- Spring Lake: 6
- Spring Lake Heights: 10
- Tinton Falls: 41
- Union Beach: 15
- Upper Freehold: 22
- Wall: 91
- West Long Branch: 28
- Unknown: 2
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.