Monmouth County has 2,577 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 6, there are 2,577 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 68

Allenhurst: 1

Allentown: 1

Asbury Park: 45

Atlantic Highlands: 10

Avon-by-the-Sea: 8

Belmar: 4

Bradley Beach: 11

Brielle: 12

Colts Neck: 33

Deal: 19

Eatontown: 73

Englishtown: 11

Fair Haven: 15

Farmingdale: 9

Freehold Borough: 58

Freehold Township: 181

Hazlet: 100

Highlands: 8

Holmdel: 80

Howell: 226

Keansburg: 35

Keyport: 24

Lake Como: 5

Little Silver: 21

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 117

Manalapan: 228

Manasquan: 20

Marlboro: 205

Matawan: 56

Middletown: 232

Millstone: 33

Monmouth Beach: 11

Neptune City: 11

Neptune Township: 130

Ocean: 118

Oceanport: 31

Red Bank: 49

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 23

Sea Bright: 6

Sea Girt: 8

Shrewsbury Borough: 20

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 10

Tinton Falls: 41

Union Beach: 15

Upper Freehold: 22

Wall: 91

West Long Branch: 28

Unknown: 2

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.