Police Bust Up Corona-Party in Rumson

30 Adults Gathered in Rumson for Pink Floyd Party

***NO CORONA PARTIES***

RUMSON, NJ - Saturday evening the Rumson Police Department received an unfortunate call about a group of 30 people on the front lawn of a house on Blackpoint Rd. near Wood Ln. When our patrols arrived we were met by a group of approx. 30 "40-50" year old ADULTS who were located in the middle of Blackpoint Rd and on the front law attending an acoustic concert of Pink Floyd's greatest hits. (Some even brought lawn chairs)

The impromptu concert was performed by two guitarists equipped with microphones and amplifiers who were also broadcasting the concert via facebook live.

When we informed everyone that they must leave--in accordance with Governor Murphy's executive orders regarding these so called "corona-parties"--we were met with well wishes of "F-the police" and "Welcome to Nazi Germany" from this group of "40-50 year old ADULTS".

As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic "Wish you were here", that they must stop the show.

Sadly i'm sure we all "wish we could be here", and the Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun! However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement.

We also need to be a good role model for our children and be kind and understanding during these times.

Please use this incident as a learning experience for everyone! If we have to respond to another "corona party" we will be using a zero tolerance approach and everyone involved will be charged with Disorderly Conduct. We are all in this together and together we need to make smarter choices.

