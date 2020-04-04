AH Police Chief, Officers Return to Work After Quarantine

Message from Atlantic Highlands Police Chief Rossbach:

Our department members who were quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure have been cleared to return to work by the Monmouth County Health Department in accordance with CDC and medical guidelines.

The officers did not experience any COVID-19 symptoms during the quarantine period and remain healthy.

I have also been cleared to return to work as of today by my doctor and the Monmouth County Health Department. Thankfully my symptoms remained very minor compared to others who have caught the virus.

Thanks to all who support our department. We really need and appreciate your efforts.

Department members are working around the clock serving the public while trying to remain COVID-19 free. This is not an easy thing to do, given the uncertain nature of police work.

Our officers, dispatchers, and records department are doing an unbelievable job. I would like to commend each one of them.

Our department remains at your service 24-7 for any questions, concerns, or problems. We are always seconds away from any problem.

One day at a time we are moving towards better times.

Chief David W. Rossbach