Monmouth County has 1,743 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 3, the State is reporting 1,743 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the following breakdown accounts for 1,702 cases, it is important to note that agencies report COVID-19 information at different times every day, and verification can also result in discrepancies in the reported numbers.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 47

Allentown: 1

Asbury Park: 29

Atlantic Highlands: 8

Avon-by-the-Sea: 3

Belmar: 4

Bradley Beach: 8

Brielle: 10

Colts Neck: 25

Deal: 9

Eatontown: 49

Englishtown: 9

Fair Haven: 14

Farmingdale: 8

Freehold Borough: 20

Freehold Township: 122

Hazlet: 68

Highlands: 6

Holmdel: 59

Howell: 143

Keansburg: 37

Keyport: 12

Lake Como: 4

Little Silver: 17

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 73

Manalapan: 152

Manasquan: 15

Marlboro: 126

Matawan: 35

Middletown: 156

Millstone: 15

Monmouth Beach: 7

Neptune City: 9

Neptune Township: 80

Ocean: 71

Oceanport: 19

Red Bank: 34

Rumson: 19

Sea Bright: 3

Sea Girt: 7

Shrewsbury Borough: 16

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 5

Spring Lake Heights: 8

Tinton Falls: 31

Union Beach: 2

Upper Freehold: 15

Wall: 66

West Long Branch: 20

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) is working with State and Federal partners to share information and quickly provide updated guidance to our stake holders and to the public.

MCHD is conducting contact tracing even faster now, thanks to the help of our volunteer nurses.

Contact tracing is how MCHD contacts individuals with positive test results and identifies possible exposures, that way those individuals can properly self-isolate or quarantine. Isolation and quarantine helps protect the public by preventing exposure of healthy people to others who have, or may have, the disease. MCHD staff has been reassigned to further increase capacity to conduct contact tracing.

MCHD is continuing to operate a County phone bank with the help of Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and Disaster Response Crisis Counselors so we can respond to citizen’s questions and concerns. Since March 27, the phone bank has received 344 calls from the public.

MCHD is also responding to residents’ concern for our long-term care facilities. MCHD is in regular contact with these facilities and have sent them guidance on ways to enhance their infection control procedures. MCHD is also coordinating with the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management to monitor staffing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) levels of these facilities.

The Freeholders are reporting that the Donation Site at Thompson Park will cease operations as of 4 p.m. today.

“We are thankful to the 24 donors who have visited the site and provided much needed supplies which are being distributed to first responders, healthcare workers and other essential workforce employees,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Donation Center was operational for 10 days and 2,294 masks, 89,900 gloves, 408 gowns/protective suits along with numerous bottles of hand sanitizer were received. We are extremely grateful to all the donors.”

Anyone who still wishes to donate can contact the County Office of Emergency Management at 732-431-7400.

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.