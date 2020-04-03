Gas Prices Continue Down

Here are your daily fuel prices from AAA Mid-Atlantic for April 3, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $25.32
New Jersey gas average at $2.15 today, down a penny overnight and down 7 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $1.95 today, down 2 cents overnight and down 10 cents in the last week.
Today's Average
One Week Ago
One Month Ago
One Year Ago
National
$1.95
$2.05
$2.42
$2.70
New Jersey
$2.15
$2.22
$2.47
$2.70
Trenton
$2.16
$2.25
$2.54
$2.74
Cape May County
$2.16
$2.25
$2.43
$2.68
Burlington
$2.09
$2.14
$2.37
$2.62
Middlesex, Somerset,
$2.16
$2.23
$2.50
$2.71
Monmouth, Ocean Counties
$2.16
$2.24
$2.49
$2.73
Pennsylvania
$2.17
$2.26
$2.62
$2.83
New York
$2.30
$2.36
$2.59
$2.73