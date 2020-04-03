AHHerald Search

Gas Prices Continue Down

Category: News

aaa mid atlanticHere are your daily fuel prices from AAA Mid-Atlantic for April 3, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $25.32

New Jersey gas average at $2.15 today, down a penny overnight and down 7 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $1.95 today, down 2 cents overnight and down 10 cents in the last week. 

 

Today's Average

One Week Ago

One Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$1.95

$2.05

$2.42

$2.70

New Jersey

$2.15

$2.22

$2.47

$2.70

Trenton

$2.16

$2.25

$2.54

$2.74

Cape May County

$2.16

$2.25

$2.43

$2.68

Burlington

$2.09

$2.14

$2.37

$2.62

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.16

$2.23

$2.50

$2.71

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.16

$2.24

$2.49

$2.73

Pennsylvania

$2.17

$2.26

$2.62

$2.83

New York

$2.30

$2.36

$2.59

$2.73