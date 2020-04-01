Monmouth County has 1,307 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 1, there are 1,307 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 38

Asbury Park: 20

Atlantic Highlands: 8

Avon-by-the-Sea: 3

Belmar: 2

Bradley Beach: 6

Brielle: 10

Colts Neck: 23

Deal: 7

Eatontown: 42

Englishtown: 12

Fair Haven: 13

Farmingdale: 6

Freehold Borough: 14

Freehold Township: 101

Hazlet: 50

Highlands: 6

Holmdel: 49

Howell: 102

Keansburg: 26

Keyport: 10

Lake Como: 4

Little Silver: 17

Long Branch: 48

Manalapan: 98

Manasquan: 14

Marlboro: 99

Matawan: 33

Middletown: 127

Millstone: 13

Monmouth Beach: 4

Neptune City: 7

Neptune Township: 51

Ocean: 43

Oceanport: 14

Red Bank: 27

Rumson: 17

Sea Bright: 2

Sea Girt: 6

Shrewsbury Borough: 15

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 5

Spring Lake Heights: 7

Tinton Falls: 24

Union Beach: 1

Upper Freehold: 14

Wall: 49

West Long Branch: 17

The Freeholders remind residents that today, April 1, is Census Day and ask all residents to go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to make sure everyone in their household is counted. The Census count determines how New Jersey is represented in Congress and directly impacts federal funding.

The Freeholders also remind residents that Monmouth County’s healthcare workers and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment which has become increasingly scarce due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Donations of personal protective equipment items are being accepted at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.