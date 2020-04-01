Westminster Presbyterian Church To Offer Drive Through Palms & Psalms Sunday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Because Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week and one of the most cherished dates on the Christian calendar, Westminster Presbyterian Church has come up with a way to celebrate it during the pandemic.

Since public Worship is prohibited, WPC will be delivering palm crosses in sanitized packets to some of its elderly house-bound members on Sunday, April 5th. The delivery folks will be wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) when dropping off the packets.

WPC will also be hosting a One Hour Drive-through Palms & Psalms event beginning at 11:00 am and ending at noon. The palm distribution will take place in Westminster’s driveway following the 10 am virtual Palm Sunday Worship Service.

A table will be set up in the WPC driveway between the Sanctuary and Harlan Hall Community Center to distribute the palms. Reverend Joseph Hein (Pastor Joe) and church volunteers wearing PPE will hand out the sanitized palms to the passing cars. The palms will be distributed while supplies last.