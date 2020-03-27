AH Police Chief Tests Positive, 5 Department Members Quarantined

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Message from Atlantic Highlands Police Chief David Rossbach:

On Friday March 20, I was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing minor symptoms. The test results came back late Wednesday night and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been working from home, in self isolation, since Friday and remain in command of the department working closely with staff.

As a result of the positive test, the Monmouth County Health Department, with the assistance of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, conducted interviews with all department members who may have been in close contact. 5 members of our department have been placed into quarantine as a result of the Health Departments investigation.

We will work with the Monmouth County Health Department and follow CDC guidelines on when these officers can return to duty.

Our Police Department continues to fully operate and there has been no need for mutual aid from neighboring departments. I have spoken with Chief Burton from The Highlands Police Department, Chief Weber from the Middletown Police Department as well as Sheriff Golden from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and plans have been made in the event that our Department falls below minimum staffing. The support of the Chiefs and Sheriff has been nothing short of amazing.

The names of those under quarantine will not be released as per HIPPA regulations and out of respect to them and their families.

I am doing well and presently have no symptoms.

Thank you for your continued support as we all work through this difficult period.

Chief Rossbach