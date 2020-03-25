Atlantic Highlands Police Department Officers under Quarantine pending COVID -19 Test Results

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Friday March 20, an Officer was tested at his doctor’s office for the Covid -19 virus after experiencing symptoms.

The officer was immediately placed into self quarantine pending results of the test which have not come back.

Out of an abundance of caution three other officers were also quarantined after it was determined that they had been in what is considered close contact with the officer. None of these officers are experiencing any symptoms and have not been tested.

All officers will remain under quarantine until the affected officers test results are in. A request to expedite the test results was made on Saturday to no avail.

When the test results are made available, we will work with the Monmouth County Health Department and medical professionals on the next course of action. We are hoping that the test results are negative, and the officers can immediately return to duty.

The quarantining of Officers has not affected police services, however in the event of further illness or quarantines, plans have been made for mutual aid with neighboring police departments and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer safety and community safety remain the number one priority of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department and we ask that you keep these officers in your thoughts and prayers as well as anyone else affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.