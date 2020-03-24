AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 307 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

mc government sealFREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 24, there are 307 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 10
  • Asbury Park: 6
  • Atlantic Highlands: 2
  • Belmar: 2
  • Bradley Beach: 2
  • Brielle: 4
  • Colts Neck: 8
  • Eatontown: 13
  • Englishtown: 5
  • Fair Haven: 10
  • Farmingdale: 1
  • Freehold Borough: 1
  • Freehold Township: 28
  • Hazlet: 17
  • Holmdel: 8
  • Howell: 14
  • Keansburg: 2
  • Keyport:1
  • Lake Como: 1
  • Little Silver: 12
  • Long Branch: 7
  • Manalapan: 27
  • Manasquan: 3
  • Marlboro: 29
  • Matawan: 3
  • Middletown: 22
  • Millstone: 3
  • Monmouth Beach: 2
  • Neptune: 12
  • Neptune City: 1
  • Ocean: 7
  • Oceanport: 4
  • Ocean Grove: 1
  • Red Bank: 5
  • Rumson: 5
  • Sea Bright: 1
  • Sea Girt: 3
  • Shrewsbury: 2
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 1
  • Spring Lake Heights: 1
  • Tinton Falls: 6
  • Union Beach: 1
  • Wall: 4
  • Upper Freehold: 5
  • West Long Branch: 4

As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.