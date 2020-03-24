Monmouth County has 307 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 24, there are 307 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 10
- Asbury Park: 6
- Atlantic Highlands: 2
- Belmar: 2
- Bradley Beach: 2
- Brielle: 4
- Colts Neck: 8
- Eatontown: 13
- Englishtown: 5
- Fair Haven: 10
- Farmingdale: 1
- Freehold Borough: 1
- Freehold Township: 28
- Hazlet: 17
- Holmdel: 8
- Howell: 14
- Keansburg: 2
- Keyport:1
- Lake Como: 1
- Little Silver: 12
- Long Branch: 7
- Manalapan: 27
- Manasquan: 3
- Marlboro: 29
- Matawan: 3
- Middletown: 22
- Millstone: 3
- Monmouth Beach: 2
- Neptune: 12
- Neptune City: 1
- Ocean: 7
- Oceanport: 4
- Ocean Grove: 1
- Red Bank: 5
- Rumson: 5
- Sea Bright: 1
- Sea Girt: 3
- Shrewsbury: 2
- Shrewsbury Borough: 1
- Spring Lake Heights: 1
- Tinton Falls: 6
- Union Beach: 1
- Wall: 4
- Upper Freehold: 5
- West Long Branch: 4
As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.