Monmouth County has 307 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 24, there are 307 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 10

Asbury Park: 6

Atlantic Highlands: 2

Belmar: 2

Bradley Beach: 2

Brielle: 4

Colts Neck: 8

Eatontown: 13

Englishtown: 5

Fair Haven: 10

Farmingdale: 1

Freehold Borough: 1

Freehold Township: 28

Hazlet: 17

Holmdel: 8

Howell: 14

Keansburg: 2

Keyport:1

Lake Como: 1

Little Silver: 12

Long Branch: 7

Manalapan: 27

Manasquan: 3

Marlboro: 29

Matawan: 3

Middletown: 22

Millstone: 3

Monmouth Beach: 2

Neptune: 12

Neptune City: 1

Ocean: 7

Oceanport: 4

Ocean Grove: 1

Red Bank: 5

Rumson: 5

Sea Bright: 1

Sea Girt: 3

Shrewsbury: 2

Shrewsbury Borough: 1

Spring Lake Heights: 1

Tinton Falls: 6

Union Beach: 1

Wall: 4

Upper Freehold: 5

West Long Branch: 4

As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.