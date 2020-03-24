Middletown Health Department Reports Total of 22 COVID-19 Cases as of Tuesday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Middletown Township Department of Health and Social Services today reported a total of 22 COVID-19 cases as of 4:00 PM. Direct contact persons, organizations and workplaces will be notified by health officials as they receive information from the patients. To date, the Health Department has received 67 negative cases from laboratory reports. As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media.

News updates and information regarding Township events and programs affected by COVID-19 are posted at www.middletownnj.org/coronavirus. COVID-19 updates are also being distributed regularly via the Township’s Middletown Minutes email distribution list. If you would like to register for the e-newsletter, visit www.middletownnj.org/subscribe and click on the E-Newsletter: Middletown Minutes icon under Notify Me.

If you are feeling stressed about the novel coronavirus, the NJ Department of Human Services operates a toll free “warm line” which is a resource for people seeking mental health services during events that impact the mental health of New Jersey residents. The warm line is available 24 hours and has language access: (877) 294-HELP (4357). Please note that the “warm line” does not replace 911 and is not used to report emergencies.

Other resources:

Mental Health Hotline: 866-202-4357NJ

Hopeline (Peer Support & Suicide Prevention Hotline): 1-855-654-6735

@ [email protected] : 1-866-838-7654

If you have further Township-related COVID-19 questions, call the Health Department at 732-615-2095 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We also encourage residents to register for state alerts by texting NJCOVID to 898-211 and Township emergency alerts by texting MiddletownNJ to 888-777 so you can receive information as quickly as possible.