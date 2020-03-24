Monmouth County has 207 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as reported to the Monmouth County Health Department on March 23, there are 207 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

“As we see these numbers climb, while anticipated, it reminds us why social distancing is so important,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “It is critical for everyone to practice social distancing so that we can slow the spread.”

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 7

Asbury Park: 4

Atlantic Highlands: 1

Belmar: 1

Bradley Beach: 1

Brielle: 2

Colts Neck: 8

Eatontown: 11

Englishtown: 2

Farmingdale: 1

Freehold Borough: 1

Freehold Township: 28

Hazlet: 15

Holmdel: 5

Howell: 17

Keansburg: 2

Keyport: 1

Lake Como: 1

Little Silver: 3

Manalapan: 22

Manasquan: 3

Marlboro: 21

Matawan: 2

Middletown: 7

Millstone: 1

Monmouth Beach: 1

Neptune: 10

Neptune City: 1

Ocean: 4

Oceanport: 4

Ocean Grove: 1

Red Bank: 2

Rumson: 1

Sea Girt: 1

Shrewsbury: 2

Tinton Falls: 4

Wall: 4

Upper Freehold: 4

West Long Branch: 1

The Freeholders also announced that they have been notified that NY Waterway has suspended all ferry service to the Belford Ferry Terminal. More information can be found on nywaterway.com.

Monmouth County Parks remain open, but with no access to any buildings or modern restrooms. Port-a-johns are provided at most locations. Golf courses and playgrounds are closed and all programs are cancelled through at least April 3. As always, Park Rangers are on duty to provide assistance as needed.

As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.