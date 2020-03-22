Basie Center Announced ARTS MADNESS Tournament for Area Talent

RED BANK, NJ - The Count Basie Center for the Arts, New Jersey’s leading nonprofit performing arts center, is turning downtime into gametime: It’s ARTS MADNESS.

Beginning today, the Basie’s three-week ‘tournament’ will solicit one-minute videos from musicians, local bands, dancers, actors, comedians, musical theatre performers and all others aged 10-25. 32 of the best videos will be entered into the tournament, with the first selections in the “round of 32” debuting on the Basie’s social media channels the week of March 23.

From there, it’s up to the general public: voting rounds will be posted, and fans and artists alike will cheer on their favorites, moving all the way down to a Final Four and championship round in April.

Interested performing arts may submit a video (or link) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Full info is available at www.thebasie.org/madness