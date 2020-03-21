Monmouth County has 98 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 21, there are 98 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 2

• Asbury Park: 1

• Belmar: 1

• Bradley Beach: 1

• Brielle: 1

• Colts Neck: 3

• Freehold Borough: 1

• Freehold Township: 20

• Hazlet: 5

• Howell: 4

• Keyport:1

• Little Silver:3

• Long Branch: 7 (1 Tinton Falls Quarantined in LB)

• Manalapan: 17

• Manasquan: 2

• Marlboro: 4

• Matawan:1

• Middletown: 7

• Millstone: 1

• Monmouth Beach: 1

• Neptune: 5

• Ocean: 3

• Red Bank: 2

• Rumson: 1

• Sea Girt: 1

• Tinton Falls: 1

• Wall: 2

As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.