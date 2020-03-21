AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 98 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

monmouth sealFREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 21, there are 98 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 2
    • Asbury Park: 1
    • Belmar: 1
    • Bradley Beach: 1
    • Brielle: 1
    • Colts Neck: 3
    • Freehold Borough: 1
    • Freehold Township: 20
    • Hazlet: 5
    • Howell: 4
    • Keyport:1
    • Little Silver:3
    • Long Branch: 7 (1 Tinton Falls Quarantined in LB)
    • Manalapan: 17
    • Manasquan: 2
    • Marlboro: 4
    • Matawan:1
    • Middletown: 7
    • Millstone: 1
    • Monmouth Beach: 1
    • Neptune: 5
    • Ocean: 3
    • Red Bank: 2
    • Rumson: 1
    • Sea Girt: 1
    • Tinton Falls: 1
    • Wall: 2

As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.