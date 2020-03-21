Monmouth County has 98 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 21, there are 98 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 2
• Asbury Park: 1
• Belmar: 1
• Bradley Beach: 1
• Brielle: 1
• Colts Neck: 3
• Freehold Borough: 1
• Freehold Township: 20
• Hazlet: 5
• Howell: 4
• Keyport:1
• Little Silver:3
• Long Branch: 7 (1 Tinton Falls Quarantined in LB)
• Manalapan: 17
• Manasquan: 2
• Marlboro: 4
• Matawan:1
• Middletown: 7
• Millstone: 1
• Monmouth Beach: 1
• Neptune: 5
• Ocean: 3
• Red Bank: 2
• Rumson: 1
• Sea Girt: 1
• Tinton Falls: 1
• Wall: 2
As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.