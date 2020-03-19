College Students Offer to Help Others

PHOTO: Catherine Curtin, Atlantic Highlands, and a group of friends are offering to help parents, seniors, and those in need.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – There’s a group of collegians who are putting their forced holiday from college campuses to good use during the Corona virus crisis. They’re reaching out with offers to help others.

Spearheaded by Catherine Curtin, a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, a group of her friends, either singly or as a group, are offering their services to Monmouth County parents who need help.

“This could be help with home schooling or babysitting,” Catherine said, “or simply taking care of their children for a short time to give a harried parent a break.”

Nor is help only being offered for childcare or education. In response to at least one elderly woman seeking help, one of the collegians has arranged to rake her yard and tidy up the exterior of her home.

It is not unusual that Catherine, daughter of Tricia and Dan Curtin of Bayside Drive, would come up with a plan to help those in need. For two years while she was a high school student and star of the RBC volleyball team, she arranged for and brought a small team to Cuba to introduce American volleyball games with Cuban teens in their street courts, establishing friendships and exchanging cultures on a one to one basis with other teens.

Her parents manage the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Food Pantr, open Sunday mornings and Monday evenings in the church basement. Although the parish office will be closed for the next two weeks or until further notice, the staff is working from home. Anyone needing a priest for an emergency can continue to call 732-291-0272 and the call will be answered.

Persons wanting the assistance of the Curtin collegians can call 732-539-5977 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .