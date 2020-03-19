Protection as Usual with Safety Check in Atlantic Highlands

PHOTO: Atlantic Highlands police cruiser (credit: AH Police Department/facebook)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - “The quality of police services has not changed, only the manner in which they are delivered,” said Police Chief David W. Rossbach in the wake of mandated changes and situations due to the Corona virus.

’We take great pride in our “small town policing” philosophy,” the chief said, referring to interacting and meeting with community residents. “However, this has changed somewhat as we must be proactive in eliminating chances for our officers and first responders acquiring the virus.”

To ensure safety not only for responders but for all community residents, Rossbach said “Our dispatchers are screening people to determine if they have any possible symptoms of the COVID-19 , traveled outside of the country, or have the COVID-19 virus, prior to sending officers or first responders to calls. This ensures we have proper personal protective equipment in place prior to having contact with individuals.” The chief added police officers are practicing social distancing and in many cases are not entering residences unless necessary to investigate a crime. “In many cases we are able to take reports over the telephone as opposed to responding directly to a location,” he said, noting that the degree of attention to perfection has not diminished.

“Our officers are always seconds away from any emergency and our first priority is the safety and security of our residents and citizens. We are asking everybody to remain calm and follow all regulations and recommendations so that we can move forward and get through this as soon as possible,” Rossbach concluded.