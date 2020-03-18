Middletown Announces Tomaso Towers Resident Tests Postive for COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Middletown Township Department and Health and Social Services received confirmation that a resident of Tomaso Towers has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The resident is currently hospitalized. Any and all close contacts have been contacted directly by the Health Department.

There are currently three confirmed cases in Middletown. They will be continually monitored by local health officials and positive cases will be shared with the public. Information will be released as it becomes available, however this will be limited by privacy laws. Direct contact persons, organizations and place of work will be notified by health officials as they receive information from the patient.

On March 16th, the Mayor Tony Perry and Emergency Management Coordinator Charles Rogers, III signed a local declaration of disaster emergency. This declaration was enacted to protect the health and safety of our community. Click HERE to read the emergency declaration. Access to all municipal facilities has also been restricted through Tuesday, March 31st.

We continue to stress the importance of social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve of this public health crisis. We also ask that you monitor yourself and family members for signs and symptoms of this virus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or other respiratory illness. If you experience any of these, please contact your medical provider by phone before walking into their office.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the public hotline at 1-800-962-1253 or 1-800-222-1222. Trained professionals are standing by to answer your call 24/7 or visit nj.gov/health. Please note that the hotline is not to locate testing, to get test results or for medical advice. If you have further questions, call the Health Department at 732-615-2095, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.middletownnj.org/coronavirus.