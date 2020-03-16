State Limits Crowd Capacity for Social Gatherings

TRENTON, NJ - Amid Lack of Federal Direction, Governor Murphy, Governor Cuomo, and Governor Lamont Announce Regional Approach to Combatting COVID-19

The three States will limit crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people - effective by 8 PM tonight

Restaurants and bars will close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery only effective 8 PM tonight