New Jersey Bars and Restaurants to Close Amid Coronovirus Pandemic

TRENTON, NJ - New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have opted for a regional approach to tackling the novel coronovirus problem. All movie theaters, gyms, bars and restaurants will close in all three states at 8 p.m. until further notice and move to take-out and delivery only.

Gov. Murphy is recommending a state-wide curfew for all residents from 8:00 pm - 5:00 am. in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

"Everyone needs to stay in and be safe," Murphy said in a phone call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to announce the new restrictions. “And we can’t say this enough, that everyone needs to stay in and be safe and just because you don’t feel sick, and this is a particular shout-out to our young people, it doesn’t mean you aren’t carrying the virus. And the last thing that anyone should be thinking about is going out and spreading the disease.”

More than 100 people have tested positive for the virus in New Jersey and two people have died, including a Monmouth County woman in her 50's.

Gov. Coumo said, ”I think the federal government should have set up a uniform set of rules, so, absent that, regional coordination is imperative." He expressed concern that without a national uniformity people will travel from one state to another to go to bars and restaurants.

Gov. Murphy is expected to announce statewide school closings for new Jersey at 2:00 p.m. today.

New Jersey has been under a state of emergency since March 9th.

For more details on the Novel Coronovirus see the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html