Students Display Love for Highlands Elementary School

HIGHLANDS- Valentine’s Day has passed, but the students at the Highlands Elementary School are still displaying their love for the K-6 school on Navesink Ave. The PTO board in the main foyer at the entrance to the school shows the hearts and heart felt explanations from students giving 100 reasons why they love their school.

When representatives from other school districts in surrounding counties attended a day long program at the Lighthouse District Initiative school, one of only seven schools in New Jersey who started the program, they had the opportunity to see how the students themselves viewed the teachers, administration, programs and activities at the school.

“What we do matters,” one student wrote on the little red Valentines that dotted the board. “So many activities,” wrote another, while a third said she liked the school because “I learn and see my friends.” A hard working youngster proudly wrote he likes the school “Because I can get A+s” and another praised the fact she gets “smarter every year.”

The subject matter in every day classes was the reason many students love their school, with several highlighting library science, math, and reading, and others opted to enjoy art class, gym, and recess. One student summed it up by saying there are “so many activities” to enjoy during the day, including, another student wrote, “playing with Legos.”

Several students saw school as the time to be together with friends, and many said it’s the teachers that make their school special. Others praised the support they receive from both teachers and friends.

There were those who like recess, playtime and free time, but one student had so much to say, and so little space, she simply wrote, “everything.”