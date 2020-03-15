Monmouth County Woman is Second NJ Death Attributed to COVID-19

UPDATE: Comments from CentraState

FREEHOLD, NJ - Governor Murphy announced the second death in New Jersey attributed to COVID-19, the Novel Coronavirus.

"Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 - a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County." Governor Phil Murphy said on Twitter

"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together."

In a statement posted Thursday on their website, CentraState wrote: "CentraState Medical Center is treating a patient who has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. This case was confirmed through lab results performed by the New Jersey Department of Health. The sample was sent to the CDC for final confirmation. At this time, the patient, a man in his 50s, remains in isolation and is receiving ongoing care. Our team at CentraState Medical Center recognized the serious impact this virus could have and has been working collaboratively with state and local health officials to prepare for when this might affect our communities. CentraState swiftly identified, evaluated and isolated this patient when he presented to our facility and is following CDC guidelines in his care and management."

UPDATE: 3/15/2020 11:28 AM

CentraState, responding to questions from AHHerald, said that due to patient privacy laws, they are notable to provide additional information on the patient.

To help reduce the spread of the disease and protect the community and employees, CentraState Medical Center, The Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Monmouth Crossing and Applewood Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Memory Care have all been closed to visitors with exceptions to those receiving end-of-life care. Maternity and pediatric patients are being allowed one support person. In addition, elective procedures are being cancelled for the next two weeks.

CentraState has instituted a Community Information phone line for the general public to call with questions about symptoms or spread of the COVID-19 virus (732-637-6556). Hours for that line are Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm.

Daily updates can be found at www.centrastate.com.

CentraState has verified the the individual who died was a woman.