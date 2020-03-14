House Destroyed in North Middletown Fire

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 3:23 pm on Friday, March 13, the Middletown Township Fire Department (MTFD) was dispatched to a one story structure fire at 25 Day Avenue in the North Middletown section of the township which was reported by neighbors.
Upon arrival, MTFD Second Assistant Chief John Waltz declared a working structure fire with fire coming from the front of the structure and requested and additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire.
Upon arrival, Chief John Waltz directed the first engine to deploy a two attack lines to the front door. Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied. An initial aggressive attack darkened the large volume of fire.
Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.
The fire was called under control by Chief Waltz at 3:55 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 5:19 p.m.
Approximately 40 members from five companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Community, East Keansburg, Port Monmouth and Belford Independent Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, Fire Police and the Safety Unit responded.
No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.
Six Emergency Medical Service members from Leonardo and Port Monmouth First Aid Squads provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters. The Monmouth County Medical Ambulance Bus (MAB) also responded.
All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Waltz.
The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.
Photo by Dennis Fowler, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer