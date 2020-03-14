House Destroyed in North Middletown Fire

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 3:23 pm on Friday, March 13, the Middletown Township Fire Department (MTFD) was dispatched to a one story structure fire at 25 Day Avenue in the North Middletown section of the township which was reported by neighbors.

Upon arrival, MTFD Second Assistant Chief John Waltz declared a working structure fire with fire coming from the front of the structure and requested and additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire.