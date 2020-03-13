All RB Library Events Cancelled - Online Library Available

ALL LIBRARY EVENTS ARE CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. The Library is working with the Borough to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep our community healthy and safe. You can read more about our response here.

The Library itself will remain open until further notice -- we still have public computers available, and we are still checking out materials. Our book drops will be remaining open all day for those who would rather not enter the library.

We are wiping down all returned materials with disinfecting wipes, and we are wiping down desks and computers several times a day.

If you don't want to come in, check out our 24-hour library. We have ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming music, and streaming video all available for free for our cardholders. We also have free access to Universal Class and Rosetta Stone.

We will be webcasting some of our programming on Facebook Live -- we have already put one Story Time up on the page (which can be watched live or after filming), and we are planning on doing more. Like our Facebook page here and check for announcements.

You can also watch our back catalog of taped programs from our "Let's Talk About Race" and "Sustainable Red Bank" series here on our YouTube Channel.

If you need to get out of the house to work but don't want to be around too many people, we have quiet rooms that we offer on a first-come, first-served basis. You can get a pass at the reference desk, and you can call us ahead of time at (732) 842-0690 ext. 111 to inquire about availability.