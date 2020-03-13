All RB Library Events Cancelled - Online Library Available

RED BANK, NJ - March 16-21st at the Red Bank Public Library
Announcements Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic:
ALL LIBRARY EVENTS ARE CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. The Library is working with the Borough to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep our community healthy and safe. You can read more about our response here.
The Library itself will remain open until further notice -- we still have public computers available, and we are still checking out materials. Our book drops will be remaining open all day for those who would rather not enter the library.
We are wiping down all returned materials with disinfecting wipes, and we are wiping down desks and computers several times a day.
If you don't want to come in, check out our 24-hour library. We have ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming music, and streaming video all available for free for our cardholders. We also have free access to Universal Class and Rosetta Stone.
We will be webcasting some of our programming on Facebook Live -- we have already put one Story Time up on the page (which can be watched live or after filming), and we are planning on doing more. Like our Facebook page here and check for announcements.
You can also watch our back catalog of taped programs from our "Let's Talk About Race" and "Sustainable Red Bank" series here on our YouTube Channel.
If you need to get out of the house to work but don't want to be around too many people, we have quiet rooms that we offer on a first-come, first-served basis. You can get a pass at the reference desk, and you can call us ahead of time at (732) 842-0690 ext. 111 to inquire about availability.
In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get their information from reliable resources. The CDC has a resource page for the outbreak, as does the NJ Department of Health. Both are good sources of information. Also, given how rapidly misinformation spreads in times like these, might we suggest revisiting our "How to Spot Fake News" resource page?
Other Announcements
We are seeking public input for our new 5-year Strategic Plan. If you could fill out our survey, we would appreciate the help! English survey is here, encuesta en Español esta aqui.
Did you know we have a Cake Pan Library? It's for all those parents who don't want to buy a cake pan for a birthday that they're only going to use once. Find a list of what we have and info on how it works here.
You do not need to come into the library to place an item on hold. Find the item on our catalog here, place your hold, and we will keep it at the front desk so you can come in, get it, and get out. We belong to a consortium of over 30 libraries, so if it's not on our shelves, we very likely will still be able to get it for you!