Flea Market Set for June 6 at the St. Agnes Thrift Shop Parking Lot

PHOTO: St. Agnes Thrift Shop (AHHerald file photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Vendors are invited to take tables at the Flea Market set for June 6 at the St. Agnes Thrift Shop Parking Lot.

Chairman Irma Penta Fahrer announced she is taking applications now for vendors who want spaces to sell everything from furniture to knickknacks at the community wide event. Spaces are $20 per spot and can be reserved by calling Fahrer at 908-902-8202.

The Flea Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the lot is situated at Ave. D and West Highland Avenue.