Two Presumptive Coronvirus Cases in Monmouth County

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley issued the following joint statement regarding the confirmation of two presumptive positive case of Coronavirus in Monmouth County:
“The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has just received notice of two presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus in Monmouth County.
The two presumptive cases are:
Female, 83, in Hazlet being treated at Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Male, 27, in Little Silver, being treated at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center (recently attended the Biogen conference in Boston)
Both patients are currently hospitalized and in stable condition.
The Board is monitoring the developing situation and is prepared to take the appropriate actions to protect the public health and safety of Monmouth County residents.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.”