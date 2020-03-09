Two Presumptive Coronvirus Cases in Monmouth County

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley issued the following joint statement regarding the confirmation of two presumptive positive case of Coronavirus in Monmouth County:

“The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has just received notice of two presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus in Monmouth County.