HHRS Holds “Girls in Engineering” Day

PHOTO: HHRS Students work together on design and build challenges.

Highlands, NJ. — (February 20, 2020)— Henry Hudson Regional School celebrated the 2020 Girl’s in Engineering Week with an Assembly, held in the Regina Hawley Cafetorium on Thursday, February 20, 2020 for the third year in a row. Attended by sixth grade girls from both Atlantic Highlands and Highlands Elementary Schools, as well as the seventh and eighth grade girls at Henry Hudson, the assembly was led by Dr. Ellie Small and Paige Skaftourous from Johnson & Johnson.

In their presentation, Dr. Small and Ms. Skaftourous talked about Johnson & Johnson’s WiSTEM2D initiative. WiSTEM2D - which stands for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design, encourages girls to explore careers in STEAM fields, with an objective to “inspire girls in their pursuit of STEM2D studies and increase the representation of women in science and technical fields.”

After explaining the engineering process, the girls were presented with a design and build challenge that had them actively working in teams to design, build, and test a car using K’Nex building toys . This activity focused on meeting distance parameters and utilizing the measure to record, retest, and redesign components of the engineering process.

HHRS STEAM coordinator Leigh Fitzsimmons, who organizes this event every year, stated, “I would like to include that it was a great opportunity for the middle school girls to meet and interact with women in STEAM fields. Hopefully it will inspire them to pursue careers in those fields, as women continue to be underrepresented in science, technology, and engineering.” Mrs. Kingsmore, school principal at HHRS, attended the presentations and commented, “this continues to be an outstanding way to promote STEAM to our female students and encourage them to study in these fields.”

PHOTO: Students conduct experiments during the 2020 Girl’s in Engineering Week

ABOUT HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL - The staff, administration and Board of Education of the Henry Hudson Regional School District is committed to the philosophy and ideals of American democracy. Accordingly, it is committed to helping each pupil grow in his/her understanding, in his/her appreciation and in his/her participation in democracy as a way of life. Therefore, the school must nurture a willingness on the part of the pupil to accept his/her responsibilities as a citizen. These responsibilities include: interest in local, national and international affairs, discriminating attitudes toward social, political, and economic forces and respect for individual and social differences.