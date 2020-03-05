Fire Displaces One Household in AH Apartment Fire

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A fire in an apartment building at 25 Ocean Boulevard left one residential unit uninhabitable.

The Atlantic Highlands Fire Department was dispatched after a building resident reported a smoke condition in the hallway. Responding police officers observed smoke outside and inside the building. Police gained access to the apartment and attempted to locate any occupants.

Atlantic Highlands Fire Department units quickly responded and extinguished the fire in the apartment unit. Quick actions led to the fire damage being contained to one apartment and water damage being contained to one vacant apartment on the floor below.

No injuries were reported at the scene. With the exception of the unit that was damaged, no other residents were displaced, said Deputy Fire Marshal Paul Murphy.

Responding agencies included Atlantic Highlands Police & Fire Departments, Highlands Fire Department, Brevent Park & Leonardo Fire Company and Community Fire Company of the Middletown Twsp Fire Department. Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad was on scene providing patient care.

PHOTO: Smoke emerges from apartment unit as some fire units arrive. (credit: Robert Hensle)

The fire has been ruled accidental in nature by the Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshals office. According to National Fire Protection Association Guide for Fire and Explosion Investigations, a fire is ruled accidental “whenever the cause cannot be proven to an acceptable level of certainty.”

If a fire is found to be undetermined, it generally means the fire simply has not been investigated; the investigation is ongoing and no cause has been determined to date; or after a full investigation the ultimate cause of the fire was not proven to an acceptable level of certainty.

Further details about the fire's origin are not available at this time.