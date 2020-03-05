New Proposal for Adaptive Reuse at Historic Fort Hancock

PHOTO: Stillman Development International proposes residential use of Officers Row at Fort Hancock (AHH file photo)

NPS to negotiate letter of intent with Stillman Development International

The National Park Service received an exciting redevelopment proposal from Stillman Development International for 21 historic buildings in the main post area of Fort Hancock in the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area. The submission was a response to a rolling Request for Proposals issued by the park in search of qualified, competent, and dedicated partners in the adaptive reuse of historic structures in a National Historic Landmark District.

Stillman Development International proposes residential use of the buildings on “Officers Row,” a promenade of stately historic officers’ quarters overlooking Sandy Hook Bay. Other proposed uses include a sundries store as well as other services in support of events and functions at the Chapel at Sandy Hook.

The next step will be for the NPS and Stillman Development International to negotiate a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI allows both parties to address the due diligence necessary for the success of the project. Assuming the milestones identified in the LOI have been met, a Lease may be executed, and construction could begin soon after.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Stillman Development International on this nationally significant project. We were impressed not only by their development capabilities, but by their experience with historic preservation, as well as their vision for building a vital, vibrant community at Fort Hancock,” said Gateway Superintendent Jennifer T. Nersesian. “We have been working for years with the local communities through the Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee to lay the groundwork for such a partnership – this would be a great result from those collaborative efforts.”

“Receipt of this proposal marks an extraordinary milestone in the long journey toward preservation of Fort Hancock’s historic structures,” said Gerry Glaser, co-chair, Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee. “After decades of effort by the park –and the tenacity of a few pioneers who courageously accepted the challenge ofrehabilitating some buildings – the new initiative promises a great leap forward.”

“The historic leasing proposal by Stillman Development International is a tremendous opportunity to advance national goals of historic preservation and vibrant reuse within the Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark District,” said Shawn Welch, co-chair, Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee. “The excellent track record of Stillman’s work indicates strong potential success for this proposal. We all await development as this process continues. Stillman Development International is a real estate development and construction firm with a legacy of diverse and iconic projects. Roy Stillman, president, appeared at the February 28, 2020 Federal Advisory Committee meeting and elaborated on his vision for the Committee and attending public. Stillman said, “Our firm is excited and honored to become a part of this piece of American history. Our job is to celebrate the importance, history, and design of the Fort and to prepare it for its next 100 years of vitality and contribution to the community.” To date, three historic buildings have been leased. One of the buildings is available for lodging. Two of those buildings are under construction. One building will be available for short term residential use, the other will offer food, beverage, and retail. Eight other buildings are in various stages of due diligence required by corresponding LOIs. About Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark The Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark District constitutes the entirety of the Sandy Hook peninsula. The peninsula has played a major role in the defense of New York Harbor from colonial days to the present day with US Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook. The peninsula was purchased by the Army in 1814. and The Army closed the installation in 1974 and transferred the majority of the peninsula to the Department of Interior. EXPERIENCE YOUR AMERICA ™ The National Park Service cares for special places saved by the American people so that all may experience our heritage.

About Gateway National Recreation Area Gateway is a large diverse urban park with 27,000 acres spanning Sandy Hook in N.J. and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island in N.Y. It offers green spaces, beaches, wildlife and outdoor recreation, all alongside historic structures and cultural landscapes. It is the 4th most visited National Park Service unit with more than 9.2 million annual visitors. For more information about Gateway, visit www.nps.gov/gate.