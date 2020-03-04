Free Composting Workshops to Reduce Waste and Improve Soil

Residents can learn backyard composting

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County has announced its 2020 Backyard Composting schedule for County residents.

“Composting is a great way residents can reduce their waste and help the environment,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Recycling Division. “The Backyard Composting workshop will educate the whole family on how to compost and the beneficial effects of composting.”

The free 45-minute workshop will teach residents how to reduce household waste, improve the soil for plants and reduce landfill waste. The County will offer four workshops to be held at the Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road:

Saturday, March 21 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

Participants may also purchase the Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the session for $35.

The workshops are free, but advance registration is required. To reserve one of the limited seats, call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967 or download the registration form from the recycling section of the County Reclamation Center’s webpage at www.visitmonmouth.com.