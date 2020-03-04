Holy Cross Academy PTA Raises Funds for Technology Initiative

PHOTO: Members of the Holy Cross faculty and parish staff in attendance

RUMSON, NJ - On Friday, February 21st, Holy Cross Academy PTA threw a Mardi Gras Bash benefit for Phase 2 of its Technology Initiative after more than completing Phase 1 through the Academy’s participation in the AOH Polar Plunge for Catholic Education in January. The Proving Ground in Highlands provided a relaxed atmosphere which was “jazzed up” by purple, green and gold beads, baubles, masks and flowers for the Mardi Gras theme.

PHOTO: Holy Cross parents, left to right, William and Christine Keegan and Carolyn and Todd Raymond

Corporate sponsors Cary Compounds, The French Market and Mossuto’s Restaurant, as well as other area businesses and HCA families, provided online silent auction items. Guests logged in and were able to bid and track items all night, even if they were unable to attend the event. Themes included beach accessories, STEM projects, a night in Red Bank, and a night in the Big Apple. Big ticket items included tickets to a Guns and Roses and Smashing Pumpkins concert, dinner at Esca in NYC and a basket of A-list wines. Music was provided by DJ MoTalent, who kept the dance floor filled with parents and teachers alike.

The Holy Cross Academy technology Phase 1, now complete, involved updating networks, servers, wireless coverage, access points, backup and security throughout the building. Phase 2 furthers HCA’s “Future Ready” aim, which includes replacing every teacher’s laptop, every student’s Chromebook, and every classroom’s wireless projector. PTA President Kathleen Smith expressed her gratitude for the continued support of the entire Holy Cross Academy community, noting especially the Holy Cross faculty and parish staff presence at the benefit. “Our school succeeds as a community and never more so than when our teachers and staff are present to celebrate the gift we give our children together, an exceptional Catholic education.”

PHOTO: Holy Cross parents and friends Nelli Kett (left) and Lana Rayne Wildeman enjoy the party.

PHOTO: Preschool parents Ladi and Cyrus Khorrami dressed up for Mardi Gras.