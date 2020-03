Car Strikes Building at Holmdel Executive Plaza

HOLMDEL, NJ - On Wednesday 02/26/2020, Holmdel Police Officers responded to 717 North Beers Street for a report of a car into a building.

Upon arrival the officers located one SUV that stuck the building near an office window. There were no injuries in the vehicle, or inside the office. The building was temporarily evacuated, but was ultimately deemed safe to re-enter after inspection by Holmdel Construction and the Holmdel Fire Department.

Ptl. Wilson is assigned the investigation.