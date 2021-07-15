Plein Air Painters to host Art Show, Saturday, July 24, at Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club

Long Branch, NJ, July 15, 2021 – The Plein Air Painters of the Jersey Coast (PAPJC) invite the public to join them for a special art exhibition and sale Saturday evening, July 24 at the historic Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club (MBBT) to benefit Family & Children’s Service (FCS), Monmouth County’s oldest, private, nonprofit social service agency. 40% of the purchase price is tax-deductible to the full extent of the law and will be donated to FCS.

The show, entitled New Beginnings, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature original works of art from local artists, many of whom are nationally known for their plein air work. Tickets to New Beginnings are $55 and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Casual, beach club attire required. To make your reservations, contact FCS Director of Development, Diane Gribbin, at 732-222-9111 ext. 134 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

WHO: Friends, family, and supporters of Plein Air Painters and Family & Children’s Service

WHAT: A Fine Art Exhibition and Benefit Sale of Original Paintings by Plein Air Painters of the Jersey Coast, to Benefit Family & Children Service

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021

WHERE: Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club, Monmouth Beach, NJ

About Family & Children’s Service

Family & Children’s Service (FCS) strengthens, protects, and preserves the dignity and independence of people in need. With over 110 years of history, FCS is the oldest, private nonprofit social service agency in Monmouth County and a leading volunteer organization.

Our mission is to provide compassionate care, intervention, and education to support people at challenging times in their lives. We accomplish this through programs focused on the needs of multiple at-risk populations, including Adult Protective Services; AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP; Home Care and Home Care Grant Assistance; Jersey Assistance for Community Caregivers (JACC); Operation Sleighbells; Outreach, Awareness & Resources for Seniors (OARS); Reading Buddies; Representative Payee; Statewide Respite Care, State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP); and Telefriends.

To learn more about FCS and its diverse programs and services, visit the FCS website at www.fcsmonmouth.org or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @fcsmonmouth.