YMCA Elects New Board Chairman

SHREWSBURY, NJ – The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County Board of Directors recently appointed Colts Neck resident Ted Nappi as its new board chairman and chief volunteer office.

Nappi, who has been a vice chairman of the nonprofit board for three years, succeeds Jennifer Lakefield, also of Colts Neck, who served as chair and chief volunteer officer since 2017. Together, they helped steer the 2019 merger of The Community YMCA and YMCA of Western Monmouth County to create the new countywide YMCA, deepening the organization’s impact.

“The Y is ever grateful for Jennifer Lakefield’s leadership during an exciting era of growth and through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Laurie Goganzer, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. “We’re pleased to welcome Ted Nappi as our new board chairman. He has a strong background in volunteer leadership and an unwavering commitment to the Y.”

Nappi’s volunteer service with the Y began in 2008 when he was appointed to the Board of Managers of the Red Bank Family YMCA. He served until 2012 and returned in May 2014 as a member of the Y’s corporate board. During his seven-year tenure on the corporate board, he has served on the Property & Finance, Governance and Development committees and chaired the Annual Campaign for three years.

“The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County provides vital services that strengthen our community, and I am honored to serve as board chairman,” Nappi said. “It’s been a challenging year for everyone, and I look forward to leading our board in generating support that will assist the Y in helping our area recover from the pandemic,” he said.

Nappi is a certified public accountant at WithumSmith+Brown, PC, specializing in high-net-worth individuals, estate, trust and financial planning. He and his wife, Nereyda have two daughters, both of whom swam on the Y’s highly regarded competitive swim team.

The Y’s volunteer Board of Directors is comprised of 42 members who help guide the nonprofit’s strategic direction, set policy, and raise support to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.